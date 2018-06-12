It’s Hot Wheels Roller Derby: Bombshells VS Cherry Bombs!

The Bombshells are heating up! At their last bout the Bitter Sweet Bombshells decimated the High City Derby Divas with a game ending score of 220-127.
This week, following the Rods and Rails car show, The Bitter Sweet Bombshells are at it again – facing off against the Fremont County Cherry Bombs and this rivalry is going to be hot, hot, hot!
50% of ticket sales will be donated to the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency.
Head over to the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center from 5-8 and support your local roller derby girls!
Saturday, June 16
Doors open: 5 pm
Bout starts: 6 pm
Where: Rock Springs Recreational Center
Pre-sale tickets are $10
Tickets at the door are $12
Children under 12 are FREE! (with adult)
After Party: 9 pm at the Wolf Den bar
For fans ages 21 and up only.
.
About The Bitter Sweet Bombshells
The Bombshells are your home Roller Derby Team!
They are your teachers, your librarians, your office administrators, your cooks, your service techs, your bartenders, your waitresses. They are mothers, they are friends, they are part of your community.
The Bombshells are athletes who spend countless hours every week working on their skills and the game; they are a well-respected team state wide, and do their best to bring recognition to the County and region.
.
For More Information
To learn more about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells check out our website www.bittersweetbombshells.com or on Facebook.
Join the Hot Wheels bout event on Facebook!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.