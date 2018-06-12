It’s National Call Your Doctor Day

Let it serve as a reminder to you – don’t put off that phone call any longer.

Don’t delay routine health care. If you don’t have a primary care provider, we have a doctor for you. Give one of our family medicine specialists a call:

  • Dr. Michael Bowers
  • Dr. David Dansie
  • Dr. Jacob Johnson
  • Dr. Lawrence Lauridsen
  • Dr. Brytton Long
  • Melissa Lehman, PA-C
  • Mark Sanders, PA-C

At the Family Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial, we treat the entire family.

We’re at 3000 College Drive in Rock Springs. Give us a call – 307-212-7708.

For more information on our wide range of specialists, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com

