Jack L. Bertolas (March 20 , 1944 - November 18, 2017).

Jack L. Bertolas, age 73, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 18, 2017, in Hanna, Wyoming, surrounded by his loving Wyoming family.

Jack was born March 20, 1944, in Virginia, Minnesota to Jack and Betty (Gilness) Bertolas. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1962, then attended a technical college for heavy equipment in Staples, MN. He found work with Kiewit Corporation, and at their request, he moved to Wyoming in 1972 to work in the coal mines.

Jack was born 100 years after his time. He was an old Western cowboy at heart and lived a wild and interesting life with no regrets. For 45 years he spent his time herding sheep and cows, riding horses and fishing and hunting in the mountains near Hanna and Medicine Bow. He had a great affection for animals and was recognized by many as someone you could always count on for a helping hand. His boots will be impossible to fill.

He lived hard but lived a life he loved.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Margaret (Landmark) in 1974 and his second wife, Bev (Solaas), in 2006.

He is survived by his brothers: Peter (Mary Lee) of Virginia, MN; Tom (Odette) of Las Cruces, NM; Randy (Maureen) of Wayne, NE; his children: Tracy (Harold) Newbrough of Rawlins, WY; Jerry (Yvonne) Solaas of Paonia, CO; Chris (Monica) Solaas of Rock Springs, WY; David (Aaron) Solaas of Rock Springs, WY; Jesse (Sunshine) Solaas of Hanna, WY, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial held Jan. 13, 2018 in Hanna, WY with a celebration of his life to follow in the mountains in the summer of 2018.