Jack M. Krmpotich (February 25, 1927 - August 13, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Jack M. Krmpotich, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017, at the Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming. A resident of Rock Springs for the past eighty-three years and former resident of Oregon, Mr. Krmpotich died following a brief illness.

He was born on February 25, 1927, in Baker City, Oregon, the son of Jack and Helen Korich Krmpotich.

Mr. Krmpotich attended schools in Reliance, Wyoming.

He married Mary Jane Stanton in 1949, and they later divorced. On July 16, 1960, he married Patricia Ann Vehar in Rock Springs, and she preceded him in death on November 25, 2008.

Mr. Krmpotich was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was employed at FMC for thirty-seven years and retired as a maintenance man and welder.

Mr. Krmpotich was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, prospecting, and his friends.

Survivors include five sons Matt Krmpotich, John Krmpotich and wife Jana all of Rock Springs, Phillip Krmpotich and wife Jamie of Casper, Wyoming, Rich Krmpotich and wife Debbie and Bob Krmpotich all of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Linda Lindsay and husband Art of McMinville, Oregon; Helen Krmpotich Yenko of Jackson, Wyoming; ten grandchildren Janci, Jenni, Emily, Mitchell, Robert, Kim, Donell, Matthew and Brittine; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews Annette Yenko, Steve Yenko, Julie Jacobson, Sherry Byrne and Michael Zigich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, one brother Bob Zigich, one sister Francis Ashmore, one nephew Marko Zigich, and one grandson Sam Krmpotich.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 1, 2017, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M.Thursday August 31, 2017, at the church. Friends may call at the church on Friday, one hour before services and on Thursday, at the church one hour prior to the rosary.

Military honors will be held at the church.

The family of Jack M. Krmpotich respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Central Wyoming Hospice, 304 South Fenway, Casper, WY 82601.

