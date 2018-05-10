Jackson Elementary Will Be New Region V BOCES Center

GREEN RIVER — The long-awaited and expected agreement between Region V BOCES and Sweetwater School District #2 regarding Jackson Elementary was finalized at the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo declared that the district’s attorneys and the BOCES attorneys had reached agreement on a lease arrangement.

The Region V BOCES Roosevelt Learning Center will move into the Jackson Elementary School building after the end of the current school year.

Jackson Elementary, at 2200 E. Teton Boulevard in Green River, had been slated to be

mothballed at the end of the school year.

Staff members have received reassignments. The annual rental which Region V BOCES will pay to the District for use of the Jackson Elementary building is $21,420.

Board vice-chairman Steve Core initially expressed concern regarding the rental cost, but later added that the financial benefits of seeing the Jackson Elementary building still in use

would go beyond the rental money.

“It’s better than (Jackson Elementary) being mothballed,” Core said. “This will save us money down the road.”

“It’s better in terms of maintenance…It’s a win-win situation,” Little-Kaumo declared. She added that the District will provide nutrition services for the RLC students using the Jackson Elementary facility.

Repairs will be made on the current Roosevelt Learning Center building, particularly the boiler, while the RLC occupies the Jackson Elementary building during the next 1-2 years.

In addition to Core, trustees Robin Steiss, Ann Rudoff, John Malone and Corina Tynsky voted in favor of the lease agreement with Region V BOCES. There were no votes against the agreement. Board chairman Brenda Roosa and trustee Mark Sanders were absent.