Jackson Wreck Results In DUI And Vehicular Homicide Charges

JACKSON — On June 30th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 2 on WY-22 near Jackson, Wyoming. At 2:12 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a three vehicle collision.

A 2007 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on WY-22 behind a 1999 Porsche Boxster. A 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling west on WY-22 in the eastbound lane without the vehicle’s headlights activated. The driver of the Porsche didn’t see the Dodge Ram and a head-on collision occurred. After the collision, the Dodge Ram began sliding off the south shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban tried to take evasive action and turn his vehicle to the right but collided with the passenger side of the Dodge Ram. The driver of the Porsche sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Porsche Boxster has been identified as 53-year-old Jackson, Wyoming resident Robert Arndt.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been identified as Rudy Isla Mejico. He was arrested and is facing criminal charges for driving while under the influence and aggravated vehicular homicide.

This is the 65th fatality on Wyoming’s highways compared to 45 in 2016, and 66 in 2015.