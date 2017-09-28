Jaime Olivas Killed In Mining Accident At Bridger Coal

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Bridger Coal Company and Rocky Mountain Power officials are saddened to report that an employee of Bridger Coal was fatally injured Thursday Sept. 28 in an accident while working at the Bridger underground mine.

Jaime Olivas was injured during mining operations at about 4 p.m. MDT. The company is cooperating with the Wyoming State Mine Inspector’s Office and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration on the inquiry to determine the details of the accident.

Condolences for the family and for fellow employees were offered by Cindy Crane, CEO of Rocky Mountain Power.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaime’s family right now,” Crane said. “The safety of our employees is our most important emphasis each day. A tragedy like this affects every one of us here most deeply.”

Mr. Olivas, a mining equipment operator, was working on moving mining equipment within the mine. Preliminary information is that a slab of coal from the wall of the mine came loose suddenly and struck him during the course of the work. First aid was immediately given by his co-workers and he was conscious and speaking when he was brought from the mine, but died during transport by ambulance to a hospital in Rock Springs.