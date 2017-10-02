Jaime Olivas (October 10, 1977 - September 28, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Jaime Olivas, 39, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Mr. Olivas was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past nine years and former resident of California.

He was born on October 10, 1977, in Zapotillo Sinaloa Mexico, the son of Jose Olivas and Maria Martina Gastelum.

Mr. Olivas attended schools in Mexico.

He married Diana Meza in Green River, Wyoming on October 2, 2009.

Mr. Olivas was employed by Bridger Coal Company as a miner.

His interests included spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, two sons: Jaime Daniel Olivas and Noah Olivas; four brothers Jose Luis Olivas, Tomas Olivas, Hector Olivas and Deyni Olivas; six sisters Blanca Sanchez, Alma Sanchez, Maria F. Olivas, Neiz Olivas, Sara A. Olivas and Zayda Olivas; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A viewing will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Home 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A second viewing will be held at 12:00 P.M on Friday, October 6, 2017, at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 233 East Main Street, Price, Utah.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Cliffview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.