Jamaican Wedding Set For Dr Kelly Lear And Justin Mancinelli

BURLESON, TX — Charles and Denise Lear would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Dr. Kelly Lear to Justin Mancinelli.

Kelly is graduated high school in 2005 from Farson Eden High School.

She then attended Western Wyoming community college and graduated in 2007, Kelly attended the University of Wyoming, graduating in 2009.

Kelly then went to Colorado State University and graduated in 2014 with her Doctorate in Veterinarian medicine.

She is employed as a veterinarian at Metro Paws in Dallas Texas.

Justin is the son of Patrick and Jeannine Mancinelli.

He graduated from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in 2000, then went to the Airforce Academy graduating in 2004.

Justin then went to pilot training and flew for the United States Airforce for 14 years, while in the Airforce he flew for NATO for four years and was the commander.

He was also deployed to Afghanistan several times, Justin was promoted several times and left the United States Airforce as a Major.

Justin left the United States Airforce in 2016 and is now a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

Kelly and Justin are getting married October 25th in Negril Jamaica.

They met online while both living in Oklahoma. The couple now live in Burleson Texas.