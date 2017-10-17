James D Locke Sr. (May 1, 1939 - October 15, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — On October 15, 2017, our Father, Grandfather, loving Husband and Army Veteran passed away. James was born May 1, 1939, in Houston, Texas, the son of Elmer Locke and Mamie Meadow Locke.

He was employed by Church & Dwight until his retirement after 28 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. We will all miss him dearly. He was our provider, and he was there to guide and for us to follow.

A long-time resident of Green River Wyoming, he is survived by his loving wife Brenda Locke of Green River and two sons and their wives, JD and Malinda, Darren and Angela Locke of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is also survived by his one Sister Linda Winker and Bill Winker of Eunice, New Mexico. One Granddaughter Jenny Lynn Botkin and her husband Vance Botkin of Rock Springs and their children Halle and Hunter. Five grandsons, Jason Locke, Nathan Locke, Jaden Sewell, Benjamin Sewell, Stefan Carroll and wife Taylor Carroll of Rock Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Loretta and Rowena.

Cremation has taken place. At his request, no services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.