James Earl Travis (May 22, 1942 – April 26, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — James Earl Travis, 75, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Travis was born on May 22, 1942 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of James F. Travis and Maxine King.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1960 graduate of the Green River High School. Mr. Travis also attended the University of Wyoming and earned a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree.

He married Linda Birch in Evanston, Wyoming on April 29, 1966.

Mr. Travis worked at a route driver for Western Wyoming Beverages for 20 years, and he retired in 2002.

He was a member of the Saint John’s Episcopal Church.

Mr. Travis enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, camping and coaching basketball. He played basketball for two years at Casper College.

He taught at Uinta County School District for two years and was also the owner of Travis Distributions.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Travis of Green River, Wyoming, three sons, James Travis Jr. and wife Wendy of Cedar Park, Texas, Timothy Travis and wife Jennifer of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Jeffery Travis of Green River, Wyoming, one sister, Judith Pistono of Green River, Wyoming, one brother -in-law Elwood Birch of Green River, Wyoming, four grandchildren, Taylor Travis, Alexis Travis, Lucy Travis, Lizzy Travis, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Travis was preceded in death by his parents, one brother- in- law, Richard Pistono.

The Family of James Earl Travis respectfully requests donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1500 South 70th Ste 201, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.

