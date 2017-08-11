James Reynolds Root (June 20, 1943 - August 10, 2017).

SUPERIOR — James Reynolds Root, 74, of Superior, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at his home. A resident of Superior for the past one year and former resident of Green River and Mount Morris, Illinois, Mr. Root had been in ill health for the past eight months.

He was born on June 20, 1943, in Oregon, Illinois, the son of Leonard Merlin Root and Clara Glorynne Hill.

Mr. Root attended the Mount Morris High School and was a graduate with the class of 1961.

He also graduated from Parson’s College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

He married Carolyn Irene Dresden in Oregon, Illinois on May 29, 1968.

Mr. Root was employed by Quebecor for twenty-seven years and retired in 2011.

His interests included playing music on the guitar and trumpet and he enjoyed attending church.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Irene Root of Superior, Wyoming; one son Daniel Root o;f Tecumah, Michigan; three daughters Ercella White of Oregon, Illinois, Brigitte Thornburg of Green River, Wyoming and Angelique Root of Superior, Wyoming; eight grandchildren Holden White, Bricia Thornburg, Christian White, Noah Thornburg, Jared Thornburg, Landen Thornburg, Riley Root and Reylynn Root.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.