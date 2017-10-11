James Richard 'Dick' Hodges (June 21, 1932 - October 10, 2017).

SWEETWATER COUNTY — James Richard “Dick” Hodges, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Mr. Hodges was a resident of Sweetwater County for 76 years and a former resident of Nebraska.

Mr. Hodges was born on June 21, 1932, in Fairbury, Nebraska, the son of James W. Hodges and Izora Walker.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1950 graduate of the Green RIver High School.

Mr. Hodges married Ann Dale Sellers on June 20, 1953, in Green River, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Navy and was a self-employed rancher on Hodges Ranch for 60 years and was employed at OCI and retired after over thirty years of service.

Mr. Hodges enjoyed spending time with family, ranching, and hunting.

Survivors include his wife Ann Dale Hodges of Green River, Wyoming; three sons Richard Hodges and wife Lezlie, and Bill Hodges all of Green River, Wyoming and Robert Hodges and wife Katy of Laramie, Wyoming; four daughters Sherry Hamaker and husband Andy of Fruita, Colorado, Terry Graham and husband Bret of Imperial, Missouri, Marlene Kalivas and husband Arist of San Diego, California and Jamie Love and husband John of Daniel, Wyoming; one brother Gary Hodges and wife Betty of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Marian Cox of Kingman, Arizona; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grand-children; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Mark Hodges and Eldon Hodges; one sister Helen Scheneman; one great-grandchild Silas Backstrom.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 16, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Monday, one hour before services.