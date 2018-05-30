James Set to Return to Cowboys for Senior Season

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming guard Justin James will return to the Cowboys for his senior season. James filed the paper work to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft Wednesday, and will now prepare for his final collegiate season.

“I’m extremely excited to announce I will be returning to Wyoming for my senior season,” James said.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities and feedback I have received from NBA executives over the last month. But now I will focus on leading the Brown and Gold in competing for a Mountain West Championship in my final season.”



James Will Continue to Grow at UW

James announced he was declaring for the NBA Draft on March 26, without signing with an agent. He participated in private workouts with numerous NBA franchises before deciding to return to Wyoming.

“I received some very promising feedback from around the NBA,” James said. “I will continue to grow my game here in Laramie and put myself in position to live my dream and play at the next level following one more season playing for the Cowboys.”