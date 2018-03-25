James William Murray (November 5, 1952 - March 21, 2018).

GREEN RIVER — James William Murray, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at his home in Green River, Wyoming following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Murray was a resident of Green River for the past 41 years and was a former resident of Casper, Wyoming.

He was born on November 5, 1952, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Lawerence Gray Murray and Adeline Irene Giedd.

Mr. Murray attended schools in Casper, Wyoming and was a 1971 graduate of the Natrona County High School.

He married Karen Sue Pawleska on August 17, 1974, in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Murray served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Baptist Church.

Mr. Murray worked as a Surface Maintenance Mechanic at Tata Chemicals for 37 years, and he later retired April 11, 2011.

He enjoyed playing pool. reading, camping, fishing, hunting, and he took pride in his work.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Murray of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter, Patricia Lance of Green River, Wyoming, one brother, Thomas Murray of Casper, Wyoming, two grandchildren, Keith Lance and Harley Lance.

Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Jonathan James Murray.

Following cremation, there will be no services held.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.