Janette “Brewer” Bequette (May 1, 1954 – July 16, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Janette “Brewer” Bequette, 63, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born May 1, 1954, at home in the small mining village of Hersden, Canterbury, Kent, England, the daughter of Roy and Edna Brewer.

Janette attended Sturry Secondary School in Kent, England.

The family emigrated to Grande Cache, Alberta, Canada in March of 1971 and then relocated in 1973 to Green River, Wyoming.

She then met her husband Bob Bequette, and they later divorced.

Janette was able to live in Australia and Egypt with her former husband, Bob. She also loved traveling and enjoyed many happy times with her family in Mexico, Canada, England, Hawaii, and Nevada.

She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her mother Edna Brewer of Green River; one sister Julie Unruh and husband Henry of Vancouver, Canada; three brothers Robert Brewer of London, England, Alan Brewer and wife Pamela of Green River, Wyoming and Gary Brewer of Green River, Wyoming; twelve nieces and nephews Laura, Emma, Jennifer, Meghan, Stephen, Monica, Danielle, Ashley, Brittany, Kasidee, Brian and Michelle.

She was preceded in death by her father; one brother Paul Brewer; one nephew Phillip Brewer.

Cremation has taken place, and memorial graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

