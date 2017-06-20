Janette Meese (January 6, 1960 – June 15, 2017)

CASPER — Janette Meese, 57 passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at The Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming following a brief illness. She was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of England.

Mrs. Meese was born on January 6, 1960, in Seaham Harbor, England, the daughter of William Laws and Jane Bell Laws.

She attended school in England and was a graduate with the class of 1978.

Mrs. Meese married Anthony Meese in Nottingham, England in 1977.

Her interests include spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; she was a very active sister of the Jehovah’s Witness’, she loved to bake and knit and was very skilled at both.

Survivors include her husband Anthony Meese, one son William Meese and wife Karen all of Green River, Wyoming, three brothers, Bill Laws, Arthur Laws and Tom Laws all of England, two sisters Gwen Miller of Green River, Wyoming, Jenny Bowers and husband Frank of England, two grandchildren Landon Meese and Kason Meese both of Green River, Wyoming and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother John Laws.

Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 23, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour before services.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home