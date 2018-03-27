Japanese Professor to Discuss ‘Trump’s America on World Stage’ at UW

LARAMIE — A well-known Japanese professor, author and columnist will discuss “How Japan is Adapting to Trump’s America on the World Stage” Wednesday, March 28, at the University of Wyoming.

Toshihiro Nakayama will present his free public talk on U.S.-Japan relations from 1-2 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom, followed by a question-and-answer session. A reception follows.

His talk is supported by the Domestic and Foreign Expert Dispatch Project, the Office of Global Communications and Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office, and hosted by the UW Global Engagement Office.

Nakayama is a professor of American politics and foreign policy at the Faculty of Policy Management at Keio University in Minato, Tokyo, Japan. He also is an adjunct fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs and previously served as a special correspondent for The Washington Post at the Far Eastern Bureau (1993-94); special assistant at the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations in New York (1996-98); senior research fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs (2004-06); and a China National Advanced Payment System visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution (2005-06).

He received his M.A. (1993) and Ph.D. (2001) degrees, both from Aoyama Gakuin University in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. He has written two books and numerous articles on American politics, foreign policy and international relations. Nakayama appears regularly on Japanese media outlets and writes a monthly column for Japan News. He received the Nakasone Yasuhiro Award (Incentive Award) in 2014.

For more information, call Shawn Bunning, UW Global Engagement Office project coordinator, at (307) 766-3019 or email shawnb@uwyo.edu.