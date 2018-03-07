Jase Kaede Jacobson (January 12, 2002 – March 1, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Jase Kaede Jacobson, 16, passed away on March 1, 2018, near Pinedale, Wyoming.

He was born to Jed and Nicol Jacobson on January 12, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He attended Green River High School and Pinedale High School. He enjoyed listening to music, playing video games, camping, riding 4-wheelers and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Nicol Atkins; father, Jed Jacobson; stepmother, Wendy Jacobson; brothers, Jax Jacobson, Jerry Jacobson and Briana and sister Kristen Jacobson, maternal grandmother, Katy Williams; grandfather, Ronnie Williams; paternal grandmother Sondra Jacobson, uncles Paden Atkins and Lori, Kohy Atkins and partner Keaton Clark, Guy Jacobson, Boyd Jacobson, Bret Jacobson, Dane Jacobson; aunt, Natalie Lucero; nephew, Brody Barbie, as well as numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother Jared Jacobson; maternal grandfather Richard (Zeke) Atkins; paternal grandfather Charles Jacobson.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Friday, March 9, 2018, at 1:00 PM at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E St., Green River, Wyoming.

Internment at the Afton Cemetery in Afton, Wyoming