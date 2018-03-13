Jay David Lyons, Jr. (December 31, 1943 - March 9, 2018).

TROY, IDAHO — Jay David Lyons, Jr., 74, died on Friday, March 9, 2018, at his home in Troy. He was born on December 31, 1943, at Bonners Ferry, Idaho to Jay Sr. and Margaret (Zimmerman) Lyons. He graduated from Troy High School in 1962.

Jay married Patricia Tiegen at Troy on January 12, 1963.

He was a logger for the J. Neils Lumber Co., and worked from 1970 – 1980 for Westmont Tractor, and later for Long Machinery.

He retired from Bridger Coal Co. in Rock Springs, WY in 1998.

He owned Adams RV in Green River, WY with his wife Patricia until they came back home to Troy in 2005.

Jay was a great lover of outdoor recreation including camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiles, and dirt biking. He also enjoyed cutting wood, was an avid baseball fan and reader. He was generous to a fault and would give the shirt off his back if needed.

Survivors include his wife Patricia, Troy; children Jay David Lyons III (Debbee), Usk, WA; Joel Ross Lyons, Nampa, ID; Michele E. Harris (Dale), Green River, WY; siblings John Lyons and Nancy Giles; grandchildren Ryan David Lyons, Kelsey Marie Lyons, Joel Ross Lyons, Jr., Andrew D. Harris, Amanda K. Harris; and nieces Melinda Thompson and Marzell “Gumps” Van Vlaenderen.

Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 14, 2018, with a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 15, 2018, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Troy.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg & Nelson Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.