Jeanette Kimsey (May 16, 1943 – November 15, 2016)

ROCK SPRINGS — Jeanette Kimsey, 73, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former longtime resident of Glenrock, Wyoming, Mrs. Kimsey had been in ill health the past several months.

She was born on May 16, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Lynn Pardonnet and Margaret Hughes Pardonnet.

Mrs. Kimsey attended schools in Lima, Montana and was a 1961 high school graduate. She also attended college and obtained an Associate’s Degree.

She married Darryl Barker in August of 1960 and two children resulted from this marriage were Darryl L. Barker Jr. and Robert Barker. They later divorced. She later married Delbert Howard Kimsey in Riverton, Wyoming on April 26, 1965 and he preceded her in death on November 24, 2014. One son resulted in this marriage Calvin Flint Kimsey.

She was employed at the State Training School in Lander, Wyoming, as head baker. She later worked in Glenrock Public Schools as a cook and later a custodian. They moved to Rock Springs in 1981 where she worked for Church and Dwight and later the Jim Bridger Power Plant where she was the senior purchasing agent and she retired in 1996.

Her interests were hunting, fishing, reading, cooking and spending time with her family and enjoyed being a house wife and mother.

She was a member of the Church of Ordinary Faith, and American Legion Archie Hay Post # 24.

Survivors include three sons Calvin Kimsey and wife Tami of North Pole, Alaska, Clint Kimsey and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Robert Barker and wife Sheryl of Sheridan, Wyoming; seven grandchildren Kristen Sell, ChaLayne Kimsey, Zach Barker, Ryan Barker, Shaundra Andress, Mike Andress, Eric Jakkola; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including Mike Kimsey and wife Lisa; her brother-in-law Doug Kimsey and wife Rhonda of Thermopolis, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law Alice Kennedy and husband Gene of Marvel, Colorado and Rita Dennison and husband Roger of Farmington, New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Delbert Kimsey, one son Darryl Lee Barker Jr., step-father Merton Williams, one brother Charles William Pardonnet, one sister Mary Ann Jones and step daughter Carla Lynn Kimsey.