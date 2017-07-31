Jeanne M. Prevedel (April 28, 1931 - July 28, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Jeanne M. Prevedel, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Prevedel died following an illness of a year and one-half.

She was born on April 28, 1931, in Toronto, Canada, the daughter of James and Gladys Bell

Mrs. Prevedel attended schools in England.

She moved from Manchester England in 1950 to the United States through Ellis Island. She then met her husband Lawrence D. Seymour, and they moved to Texas and later divorced.

She married John Prevedel in Rock Springs, and he later preceded her in death on October 30, 2003.

She later reconnected with her longtime companion William Taylor Barton, and they moved to Ridge Crest, California where they resided for many years, and when he passed away, she moved back to Rock Springs.

Her interests include working crossword puzzles, she loved her four little dogs and spending time with her family.

Survivors include three sons David Seymour and wife Sharon of Lyman, Wyoming, Russell Seymour and wife Laura and Layton Seymour and wife Ruth of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Sandy Seymour Knezovich and companion Glenn Tremelling of Rock Springs, Wyoming; eight grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters Carol Davis, Lynne Kaye and Laurel Bennett.

Following cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 8, 2017 , at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Tuesday , one hour before services.