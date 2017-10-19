Jelaco And Mickelson To Hold SWCSD#1 Constituent Town Hall Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — On October 21, Sweetwater School District #1 Trustees Carol Jelaco and Max Mickelson are holding a constituent town hall from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main Street, to share your thoughts about what is going well, what needs improving, or general comments about education in Sweetwater County School District #1.
