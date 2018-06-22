Jenesis Industrial Group Hiring Outside Estimator/Project Manager

By Lindsay Malicoate -
43
Views

Jenesis Industrial group is seeking an Outside Estimator/Project Manager.

📩 Email your resume today!

Position Description

  • Engage with customers face to face
  • Analyze and convert construction plans and Blueprints to estimate labor, equipment and material costs for projects in the mining, manufacturing, and oil and gas industries
  • Generate detailed plans of execution and timelines
  • Manage projects if necessary

Competencies

  • 4 years experience estimating and managing projects in the industrial sector
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Projects 2016 or other comparable software
  • Experience with estimating and managing union trades a must
  • Good working knowledge of OSHA and MSHA
  • Ability to understand scope of work on projects

Requirements

  • Ability to lift up to 50 lbs
  • Sit/Stand/Kneel/Climb Stairs 8 to 10 hours
  • Good driving record and MVR
  • Good customer service stills
  • Good communication skills
  • Good safety knowledge and record

To Apply

Email resume to ryan@nestresults.com and kosborne@greenescorp.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR