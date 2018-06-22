Jenesis Industrial Group Hiring Outside Estimator/Project Manager

Jenesis Industrial group is seeking an Outside Estimator/Project Manager.
Position Description
- Engage with customers face to face
- Analyze and convert construction plans and Blueprints to estimate labor, equipment and material costs for projects in the mining, manufacturing, and oil and gas industries
- Generate detailed plans of execution and timelines
- Manage projects if necessary
Competencies
- 4 years experience estimating and managing projects in the industrial sector
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Projects 2016 or other comparable software
- Experience with estimating and managing union trades a must
- Good working knowledge of OSHA and MSHA
- Ability to understand scope of work on projects
Requirements
- Ability to lift up to 50 lbs
- Sit/Stand/Kneel/Climb Stairs 8 to 10 hours
- Good driving record and MVR
- Good customer service stills
- Good communication skills
- Good safety knowledge and record
