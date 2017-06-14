Jennifer Elizabeth Koslowski (December 27, 1979 – February 9, 2017)

BILLINGS, MT — Jennifer Elizabeth Koslowski, 37, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Saint Vincent Health Care in Billings, Montana.

She was born December 27, 1979, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. At the age of three, she moved with her mother and brother. She lived in California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.

Because of her health, she moved back to Rock Springs in 2012 to be with her father and her family.

Jennifer’s greatest wish in life was to be loved and to reunite with her children, Jade and Kameron whom she cared for dearly. She loved to be with friends and family; enjoyed trips to Washington, Utah to see her grampa, grandma, aunt, uncle and cousins. She loved taking rides into the Wyoming wilderness with her dad; her therapy dog Zoey and music.

Survivors include her father Brad Marchetti of Rock Springs; her mother Petty Stuckey and husband Dan of Tualitin, Oregon, her daughter Jade McShane of Portland Oregon; her son Kameron Koslowski of West Linn, Oregon; brother Jesse Marchetti of Tualatin, Oregon; nephew Hunter Marchetti of Tualatin; grandfather Fred Marchetti of Washington, Utah,, and Louis Murillo of El Paso Texas; uncles Fred Marchetti and Dennis Marchetti; aunt Shauna Marchetti and Aunt Merci; numerous cousins; and special friends Sandy, Sam, Chad and Jason.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother’s Betty Marchetti and Lois Murillo; two grand mothers; and two grandfathers.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes. com