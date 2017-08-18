Jerebs Celebrate Their 60th Wedding Anniversary

ROCK SPRINGS — Stanley and Mary Ruth Jereb will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Stanley Jereb and Mary Ruth Russell, both of Rock Springs, were married August 18, 1957, at the SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church by Father Daniel Calibraro.

MaryAnn Thomas, friend of the bride, was the maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Louise Russell, sister-in-law of the bride, and JoAnn Logan, friend of the bride. Elaine Russell, niece of the bride, was the flower girl.

Joseph Motto Jr., friend of the groom, was the best man. The ushers were Alvin Jereb, the groom’s brother, and George Fech, friend of the Groom.

The couple took a wedding trip to Yellowstone Park.

Following their marriage, they resided in Salt Lake City until 1966 when they moved to Rock Springs.

Stanley was employed by General Chemical until 1990 when he retired. He then became a school crossing guard at Washington School and then at West Ridge Elementary for 23 years.

Mary Ruth was employed at Dolce Answering Service, Mitchelson Construction, Mitchelson Insurance, and School District #1 Food Service until her retirement.

They enjoyed through the years bowling, dancing, painting, and being with family and friends and going to their cabin.

The couple had five children: Julianne Wilson (James), Kathleen Johnson (Mike), Frank Jereb ( Marilyn), and Susan Taylor (Ben), all of Rock Springs, and the late James Jereb.

They have 15 grandchildren, Heather Plantenberg (Vern), Jennifer Luman, Ed Luman (Michelle), Melissa Estell, Kevin Johnson (Kelly), Chris Jereb (Kristina), Vicki Oliver (John), Robbie Wilson, Ben Taylor (Jenna), Ashlee Wilson (Chris), John Jereb, Chelsea Ludgate, Melissa Mueller, Stephanie Green, and Dawn Mueller.

They have 23 great grandchildren.

The Jerebs will be honored at a 60th Wedding Anniversary ICE CREAM SOCIAL on Saturday, August 19th, at the Veterans Park from 1-4 pm.

All family and friends are invited to attend.