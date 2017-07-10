Jerry Santillanes (September 12, 1945 – July 7, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Jerry Santillanes, 71, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 12, 1945, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the son of Abel and Alice Santillanes and raised in Torrington, Wyoming along with his seven brothers and sisters.

Jerry was a heavy equipment operator for decades working in the Rocky Mountain Region for HK Contractors, Longhorn Construction and Lewis and Lewis.

Jerry met his wife Peggy while he was working on a water line between Rock Springs and Green River while she was working at a local video store. He would often tell her that he never really started living until he met her. That was a short twenty-three years ago.

He enjoyed gambling, woodworking, four wheeling, hunting, fishing, road trips, and his two dogs Koda Bear and Daisy.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Santillanes; her children Barak Evertsen, Libby Mehle and husband Brian, step-daughter Liz Garton and husband Jack and her son Christopher Heil, one brother Abel and wife Bonnie Santillanes, his sisters Dora Santillanes , Elma Sevantez and husband Richard and Elsie Gonzalez and husband Tony; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Gene, two sisters Connie Santillanes and Rebecca Baros.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call on Thursday at the Vase Chapel one hour before the services.