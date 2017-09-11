Jess Boyd Eskridge Inducted To SWCSD#2 Hall Of Fame

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School Districy Number 2 has announced a new addition to the Green River High School Hall of Fame.

Jess Boyd Eskridge graduated from Lincoln High School in Green River in 1946. He served as the Senior Class President He was active in sports and earned nine varsity letters, three each in track, basketball, and football. He was involved in the high school music and drama programs and also played in a small band with two other classmates called “The Three B’s”. This little, “big band” played at a number of the high school events during the mid-1940’s.

He was offered a basketball scholarship to the University of Wyoming upon graduation, but turned it down to join the Army and was assigned to the 11th Airborne in Ft Bragg, GA. He then served with the occupation forces in Japan. He returned stateside after his tour of duty and enrolled at UCLA. He continued his education at University of California – Berkeley, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in 1953.

Boyd’s chosen field of study was optometry, and over the coming years, he continued his educational pursuits i the discipline at Cal-Berkeley, the University of Houston, ad Ohio State University. He completed his PhD at Ohio State in physiology optics in 1964. He accepted positions on the faculty at the University of Houston and Ohio State while undertaking his studies. He continued to work on the faculty of Ohio State for 7 years after completing his education, and then moved on to the Indiana University and then the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where he retired in 1990. Dr Eskridge was named Professor Emeritus at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in the same year. All told, he served as a university faculty member for 36 years.

He received many awards, to name a few some included; American Optometric foundation Fellowship, Distinguished faculty award, Outstanding Educators Award, Distinguished Lecturer, and Award of Excellence.

During this time as a faculty member, he participated in over 400 state, regional, and national continuing education programs, and produced more than 70 professional publications. He served on the board as a referee for numerous journals, and was active in the American Academy of Optometry. He served on the Board of Directors of the Optometric Research Institute, a consultant to the industry, a consultant to the National Board and several state boards, he also served as an optometric expert witness in several court cases .

Dr. Eskridge was one of the principles who developed the modern day contact lens, and his co-authored work, Clinical Procedures in Optometry, was the standard clinical text in the field, worldwide, for more than a decade. At his death, the school of Optometry at the University of Alabama-Birmingham established a scholarship in his name, the Dr Jess Boyd Eskridge/UAB School of Optometry Alumni Endowed Scholarship.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Dr. Eskridge was active in his church and served in a number of positions of leadership. He retired to St. George, UT in 2003 and passed away in February of 2011.