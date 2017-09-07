Jessica Sue Flores (June 19, 1982 - September 4, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Jessica Sue Flores, 35, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2017. A lifelong resident of Green River, Ms. Flores passed away following a sudden illness.

She was born on June 19, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John and Yolanda Reyes Flores.

Ms. Flores attended school in Green River and was a graduate of the class of 2000. She also attended Western Wyoming Community College. She was the owner and operator of JSF Cleaning.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Her interests included spending time with her children and her family. She was an avid athlete in high school and enjoyed playing volleyball, track, and many other sports. She was very compassionate and hardworking. Ms. Flores also enjoyed horseback riding and camping.

Survivors include her parents John and Yolanda Flores of Green River; one son R.J. Brauburger of Green River; two daughters Marissa Brauburger and Lilian Brauburger both of Green River; one brother Ruben Flores and wife Brittany of Green River; two sisters Johanna Lucero and husband Manuel III of Rock Springs and Kari Leininger and husband Sethof Green River; her nieces and nephews Kade Flores, Taylor Flores, Manny Lucero IV, Isabel Leininger and Jon Ty Leininger; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Telesforo and Susie Flores and her maternal grandparents Frank and Sophie Reyes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Friends may call at the church one hour before Mass on Saturday and one hour prior to the rosary on Friday.

The family of Jessica Sue Flores respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to the Jessica Sue Flores Memorial Fund (For Her Children) C/O Green River Federal Basin Credit Union, 131 East Railroad Avenue, Green River, Wyoming 82935

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.