Jim and Anita Shoemaker Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Jim and Anita Shoemaker were married on December 17, 1967, at Monroe Baptist Church in Green River, Wyoming.

They are celebrating 50 years of marriage this year!

Both are currently enjoying retirement. Jim worked at FMC corporation for 37.5 years.

Jim and Anita have four children: Sherry (Frank) Picerno, Jim (Cristie) Shoemaker, John (Tami Santistevan) Shoemaker, and Kerry (Kevin) O’Dea.

Jim and Anita are incredibly proud grandparents of: Shad Hieb, Andrew Hieb, Landon Picerno, Shayla (Mark Schultz) Slaugh, Travis (Cat) Shoemaker, Alex (Michael Montoya) Dietsche, Jarrod Shoemaker, Tayden (Katie James) Searle, Skyler (Corrina Fernandez) Searle, Deklyn Searle, Kaiden Shoemaker, Kyleigh Shoemaker, Kameryn Shoemaker, Dominique Santistevan, Danyella Santistevan and Liam O’Dea.

Jim and Anita have also been blessed with five wonderful great-grandchildren: Izaiah, Adeline and Max Montoya and Rhiannon and Aiden Schultz.

In celebration of this wonderful event, an open house will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River, on December 9, 2017, from 1-4 pm. The couple will later enjoy a Hawaiian cruise to continue the celebration of their 50 years of marriage.