Jim Bridger Surface Coal Mine Celebrates One Year Without Injury

The Jim Bridger surface coal mine would like to congratulate all surface mine employees for completing one year without an MSHA reportable injury.

This achievement was accomplished on June 27th, 2018.

It is, no doubt, an accomplishment to be proud of given the work that each employee does daily at the surface mine. It is their commitment to positive communication, hazard recognitions, and thorough feedback that make the work environment run smoothly and injury free.

Thanks to all employees, their families and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, S1978.