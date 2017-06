Jimmy Howell Sims III (May 14, 1990 – June 25, 2017)

PINEDALE — Jimmy Howell Sims III, 27, of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away Sunday evening June 25, 2017 at the Sublette Center with his family at his side.

Jimmy was born May 14, 1990 in Laramie, Wyoming to Jimmy and Kristy Sims.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 1 at Noon at St. Andrew’s in the Pines Episcopal Church in Pinedale.

A viewing will take place Friday evening June 30 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again Saturday morning July 1 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Covill Funeral Home in Pinedale.

A full obituary will follow.