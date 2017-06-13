JM&I Trucking Hiring CDL Drivers

JM&I Trucking, LLC is seeking CDL Drivers with Class A to work mostly in WY, CO, UT and ND.

Experience with bulk pneumatics, tankers, and flatbeds helpful. Hazmat a plus.

Salary based on experience. Bonus and paid vacation offered.

.

How to Apply

Must apply in person at 2101 Upland St, Bldg. F1, Rock Springs, WY

Phone: (307) 362-9050

.



Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.