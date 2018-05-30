Joan Elizabeth Chapman Carter (March 19, 1964 – May 28, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Joan Elizabeth Chapman Carter, 54 , passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green river for 38 years and was a former resident of Illinois.

Mrs. Carter was born on March 19, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Alfred Chapman and Virginia Pritchett.

She attended schools in Green River and received her diploma from Sheridan, Wyoming.

Mrs. Carter married Mark Thomas Carter on December 04, 1982 in Green River, Wyoming.

Joan was a home maker or “Domestic Goddess” as she would say, for many years.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall #2350.

Her interest included spending time with family, crochet, softball, volleyball and bowling.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Carter of Green River, two daughters, Stephanie Watson and husband William of Billings Montana, Amy Corn and husband Jeff of Gainesville, Georgia, One brother, Alfred (Bud) Chapman of Harrisburg, Illinois, four brothers-in-law, Larry Carter and wife Mona of Anchorage, Alaska, Eddie Carter and wife Kathy of Lyman, Wyoming, Jim Carter and wife Jan of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kevin Carter and wife Jonna of Green River, Wyoming, two sisters-in-law, Leanna Bunderman and husband Clarence of Green River, Wyoming, Martha Carter of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five grandchildren, Amayah Watson, Lynnzie Watson, Angel Watson, Brooklyn Corn, Owen Corn, several Aunts, Uncles, Nephews and nieces.

Joan was preceded in death by her Parents, two sisters Jackie Myers and Gail Chapman, Father-in-law, Chester Carter and brother-in-law David Carter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.