Joanne Conroy (November 23, 1961 - March 20, 2018).

GREEN RIVER — Joanne Conroy, 56, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at her home. She was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Conroy died following a sudden illness.

She was born on November 23, 1961, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Wilbur Dale Vanderpool and Virginia Lee Ager Vanderpool.

Mrs. Conroy attended school in Green River and was a graduate of Green River High School with the class of 1980. She attended Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Charles F. Conroy in Green River, Wyoming on September 20, 1986.

Mrs. Conroy was a substitute teacher at Sweetwater County School District #2 for eight years.

She was a member of Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, Mystic Chapter 8, Order of the Eastern Star and the Sweetwater Boces Singers.

Her interests included spending time with family especially her granddaughter Akila, music, cross stitching and telling stories.

Survivors include her husband Charles Frederick Conroy of Green River, Wyoming, one son Joseph M. Conroy and wife Roxanne of Salt Lake City, Utah, one daughter Laura M. Kofidza and husband Gabriel of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers Stephen A. Vanderpool and wife Sammie Tollestrup of Salt Lake City, Utah and Clifford A. Vanderpool and wife Tara of Green River, Wyoming, one granddaughter Akila S. Kofidza, several aunts including Nancy Hardman of Rock Springs, Wyoming, uncles, cousins, six nieces and three nephews,.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur “Jim” and Virginia Vanderpool and her parents in law, Edward and Margaret Conroy and one brother David Eugene Vanderpool.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, 255 2nd Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming at 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 26, 2018. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

