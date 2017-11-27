Joanne Elizabeth (Smith) Krauss (August 29, 1926 – November 20, 2017)

TOOELE, UT — Joanne Elizabeth Krauss was born August 29, 1926, to Josephine and Vernon Smith in Hartville, Wyoming. She passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2017.

Mom worked various positions for the state of Wyoming retiring in 1996.

Being raised on the family ranch, she loved the outdoors. She never met a stranger, she loved everyone and was loved by everyone. She always had a smile and treated everyone to her great sense of humor. She loved sewing, knitting, painting, playing Skipbo, and especially watching the Bar j Wranglers.

Preceded in death by husband Elden `Mike ` Krauss, daughter Vicky Tescher, and great-grandson Davey Merwin.

Survived by daughter Nicky and husband Lynn Burton, daughter Terry Krauss, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on December 2, 2017, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 276 E 500 N, Tooele, Utah, at noon. Luncheon at church to follow.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Gma Jo`s favorite charity, St. Jude`s. The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers.