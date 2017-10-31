Jody Jean (Gilpin-Kelly) Triplett (March 12, 1959 – October 29, 2017)

LYMAN — Jody Jean (Gilpin-Kelly) Triplett of Lyman, WY passed away October 29, 2017, at the Rocky Mountain Care Center in Evanston after a lengthy illness.

She was born March 12, 1959, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Ralph Gilpin and Ruth Rowland.

Jody graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1977.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She was an advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault victims while working for S.A.S.H.

She enjoyed many things especially spending time with her family, planting and gardening. She had a great love for being outdoors.

She is survived by her mother Ruth Micklich and husband Tom of Rock Springs; husband Shane Triplett of McKinnon; daughters Tiffany Porter and husband Darrell, Tracey Kelly Martinez and husband Rocky all of Lyman; brother Chuck Gilpin and wife Sue of Griffin GA; and 2 granddaughters Destany and Charity Voise; several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Gilpin.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Father Emilio Cabrara will officiate.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.