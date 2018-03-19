Joe Pritza (August 7, 1927 – March 11, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Joe Pritza, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Mission at Castle Rock. Mr. Pritza died following a lengthy illness.

Joe was born August 7, 1927, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Peter Pritza and Milena (Wuicich) Pritza in a Union Pacific Railroad bunkhouse.

He started school in 1932 in Bitter Creek, Wyoming, where his family moved during the depression. He later went to school at Superior, Wyoming, bussing every day from Point of Rocks, Wyoming. He graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1945, after his family moved to Blairtown, Wyoming.

He was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict with the first four draftees called. He served with 4th Inf. Div., 40th Tank Bn. in Germany with the Army of Occupation.

He was married in Miles City, Montana, and later divorced. They had no children.

In his lifetime he worked for UPRR, Safeway Stores, Montgomery Ward & Co., Sears (Anchorage, Alaska), H.M.R. C.C.E. & B (Culinary Union Fairbanks, Alaska). He retired from the Alaska Teamsters #959 in 1982.

His last years were spent in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Survivors include his brother, Mike Pritza of Rock Springs, Wyoming, sister-in-law Juel Pritza of Omaha, Nebraska, and nephews, Dr. Randy Pritza and wife Judy and family of Omaha, Nebraska, and Dr. Ronald J. Pritza and wife Sarah and family of Omaha, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Nick Pritza of Omaha, Nebraska, and uncle George Wuicich of Anchorage, Alaska.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.