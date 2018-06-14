John Bunning Transfer Hiring CDL Class A Drivers

John Bunning Transfer Co., Inc. is looking for CDL Class A Drivers.

Drivers that have experience in, but not limited to pneumatics, flatbeds, tankers including pulling doubles and hazardous materials.

Oilfield experience is a plus, but not required.

Apply Today

Please stop by 1600 Elk St. in Rock Springs and either drop off a resume or fill out an application.

Contact

Mike Politi 303-565-0418

