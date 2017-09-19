John Bunning Transfer Hiring CDL Drivers

Do you currently hold a CDL license and have a clean driving record? Are you self-motivated and looking to hire on with a locally-owned and operated company?

John Bunning Transfer is looking for you!

Minimum of 2 years experience, clean driving record a must.

John Bunning Transfer is hiring CDL drivers for flatbed and pneumatics.

Qualified Applicants

Minimum of 2 years experience

Clean driving record a must

If you fit the bill, stop by 1600 Elk St. Rock Springs, and fill out an application today!

Apply Today!

Please apply in person at 1600 Elk St. in Rock Springs.

Visit the John Bunning Transfer website.

John Bunning Transfer is an equal opportunity employer.

