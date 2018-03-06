John Bunning Transfer Hiring Experienced CDL Winch Truck Driver/Operator

John Bunning Transfer is looking for an experienced CDL Winch Truck Driver/Operator.

An Outstanding Company, Bunning offers competitive pay, benefits, and 401k.

Apply Today!

Please apply in person at 1600 Elk St. in Rock Springs.

Contact Mike at: (303) 565-0418

Visit the John Bunning Transfer website.

John Bunning Transfer is an equal opportunity employer.

