John Bunning Transfer Hiring Experienced Diesel Mechanic

John Bunning Transfer Co., Inc. is looking for an experienced Diesel Mechanic.
Applicants requirements include:
- At least 2 years experience
- Cummins Inline training
- CDL required
- Must have own tools
.
Job Details
- On-call rotation
- Competitive pay dependent on experience
- Benefits available
.
Apply Today
Now accepting resumes. Please stop by 1600 Elk St. in Rock Springs.
John Bunning Transfer Co. is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.
