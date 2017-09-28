John Bunning Transfer Hiring Experienced Diesel Mechanic

John Bunning Transfer Co., Inc. is looking for an experienced Diesel Mechanic.

Applicants requirements include:

At least 2 years experience

Cummins Inline training

CDL required

Must have own tools

.

Job Details

On-call rotation

Competitive pay dependent on experience

Benefits available

.

Apply Today

Now accepting resumes. Please stop by 1600 Elk St. in Rock Springs.

John Bunning Transfer Co. is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

.



