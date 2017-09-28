0

John Bunning Transfer Hiring Experienced Diesel Mechanic

CDL Driver Job with Bunning Transfer

John Bunning Transfer Co., Inc. is looking for an experienced Diesel Mechanic.

Applicants requirements include:

  • At least 2 years experience
  • Cummins Inline training
  • CDL required
  • Must have own tools
    .

Job Details

  • On-call rotation
  • Competitive pay dependent on experience
  • Benefits available
    .

Apply Today

Now accepting resumes. Please stop by 1600 Elk St. in Rock Springs.

John Bunning Transfer Co. is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.
.

 

John Bunning Transfer Co., Inc.

 

 

