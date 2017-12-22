John Burns (November 25, 1955 - December 20, 2017).

SALT LAKE CITY — John Burns, 62, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at Promise Hospital, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mr. Burns was born on November 25, 1955, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, the son of Cecil Lewis Burns and Wilma Griffith.

He attended schools in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and was a 1973 graduate of the Truth or Consequences High School.

Mr. Burns married Rachel Rusk on February 14, 1977, in Baytown, Texas.

He worked as a trona miner for General Chemical for 42 years.

Mr. Burns enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, camping, hunting, going to the movies, swimming, eating cookies, snow skiing and being a family man.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Burns of Palacios, Texas, one son; JD Burns and wife Lyndsey of New Baden, Texas, one daughter; Christie Drake and husband Brandon of Alexandria, Virginia, one brother; Kenneth Griffith, three sisters; Vicky Childers of Farmington, New Mexico, Karol Rex of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Susan Griffith of Cebolla, New Mexico, three grandchildren; Giuliana Burns Drake, Kierstyn Burns, Raeley Burns, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family of Johnny Burns respectfully requests that donations in his memory be made to his GoFundMe account.

Services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.