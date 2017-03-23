John Cundall Honored at Recent Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame held its 23rd annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet on Saturday evening, March 18, 2017, in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the campus of the University of Wyoming.

The event was attended by over 300 guests and featured comments from University of Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl and former UW and NFL offensive tackle Adam Goldberg.

Ten special awards recipients were honored along with 16 scholar-athletes from the University of Wyoming and each of the five high school classifications in the state. A total of $21,600 in scholarships was awarded with each finalist receiving a National Football Foundation Plaque and a $1,200 scholarship to the school of their choice.

Nolan McCafferty of Big Horn High School was named the Top-Scholar-Athlete and received an additional $1,200 scholarship.

During the past twenty-three years, the Wyoming Chapter has awarded $329,550 in scholarships to student-athletes representing 58 of the 64 Wyoming high schools that play football and the University of Wyoming. The 2016 twelve high school scholar-athlete finalists had an average cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.85 and include one student body president, two senior class vice-presidents, one student council president, six school club officers, two school yearbook or newspaper editors, and one Eagle Scout. Six of the twelve scored a 27 or above on their ACT and three scored a 30 or above.

Special Award Recipients

Greatest University of Wyoming Football Fans: Jim Moore, Douglas; Tom Roberts, Worland

Greatest Wyoming High School Football Fans: Wes Grussendorf, Casper; Rusty Jones, Wright

Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football: John Cundall, Rock Springs; John Pine, Sheridan

Ox Zellner Football Official Career Achievement Award: Keith Gemar, Gillette

Football Coach Career Achievement Award: Gary Jahnke, Gillette; Gary Glenn, Douglas; Brick Cegelski, Cheyenne

Scholar-Athlete Finalists

Courage Award Skyler Dillon-Bennett, Tongue River

Perseverance Award Zach Hoopman, Douglas

1A-6 Man Dalton Abarr, Meeteetse; Garrett Cooper, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

1A Lineman Garrett Vezain, Rocky Mountain

1A Back Brennan Kutterer, Tongue River

2A Lineman Andrew Ratty, Big Horn

2A Back Nolan McCafferty, Big Horn

3A Lineman McCabe Smith, Star Valley

3A Back T.J. Abraham, Powell; Ty Larson, Douglas

4A Lineman Lane Tucker, Campbell County

4A Back Caleb Price, South; Coy Steel, Sheridan

UW Lineman Chase Roullier

UW Back Eric Nzeocha

$600 Scholarship Recipients included Logan Downs of Glenrock High School and Kane Leithead from Wright High School.