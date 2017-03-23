John Cundall Honored at Recent Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame held its 23rd annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet on Saturday evening, March 18, 2017, in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the campus of the University of Wyoming.
The event was attended by over 300 guests and featured comments from University of Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl and former UW and NFL offensive tackle Adam Goldberg.
Ten special awards recipients were honored along with 16 scholar-athletes from the University of Wyoming and each of the five high school classifications in the state. A total of $21,600 in scholarships was awarded with each finalist receiving a National Football Foundation Plaque and a $1,200 scholarship to the school of their choice.
Nolan McCafferty of Big Horn High School was named the Top-Scholar-Athlete and received an additional $1,200 scholarship.
During the past twenty-three years, the Wyoming Chapter has awarded $329,550 in scholarships to student-athletes representing 58 of the 64 Wyoming high schools that play football and the University of Wyoming. The 2016 twelve high school scholar-athlete finalists had an average cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.85 and include one student body president, two senior class vice-presidents, one student council president, six school club officers, two school yearbook or newspaper editors, and one Eagle Scout. Six of the twelve scored a 27 or above on their ACT and three scored a 30 or above.
Special Award Recipients
- Greatest University of Wyoming Football Fans: Jim Moore, Douglas; Tom Roberts, Worland
- Greatest Wyoming High School Football Fans: Wes Grussendorf, Casper; Rusty Jones, Wright
- Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football: John Cundall, Rock Springs; John Pine, Sheridan
- Ox Zellner Football Official Career Achievement Award: Keith Gemar, Gillette
- Football Coach Career Achievement Award: Gary Jahnke, Gillette; Gary Glenn, Douglas; Brick Cegelski, Cheyenne
Scholar-Athlete Finalists
- Courage Award Skyler Dillon-Bennett, Tongue River
- Perseverance Award Zach Hoopman, Douglas
- 1A-6 Man Dalton Abarr, Meeteetse; Garrett Cooper, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
- 1A Lineman Garrett Vezain, Rocky Mountain
- 1A Back Brennan Kutterer, Tongue River
- 2A Lineman Andrew Ratty, Big Horn
- 2A Back Nolan McCafferty, Big Horn
- 3A Lineman McCabe Smith, Star Valley
- 3A Back T.J. Abraham, Powell; Ty Larson, Douglas
- 4A Lineman Lane Tucker, Campbell County
- 4A Back Caleb Price, South; Coy Steel, Sheridan
- UW Lineman Chase Roullier
- UW Back Eric Nzeocha
$600 Scholarship Recipients included Logan Downs of Glenrock High School and Kane Leithead from Wright High School.