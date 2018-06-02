John Grossnickle Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Sheriff

SWEETWATER COUNTY– John Grossnickle, a 22-year law enforcement veteran, has announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Sheriff.

Originally from Cheyenne, Grossnickle began his career in law enforcement in 1996 with the Rock Springs Police Department. In May of 1997, Grossnickle took a position as Patrol Deputy with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

During his 21-year career with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Grossnickle has worked in Patrol, Detectives and Court Security. While in these positions, Grossnickle tested and was promoted to supervisory and administrative positions.

He currently holds the position of Lieutenant over the patrol and detective sections. Grossnickle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Chadron State College along with a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Law Enforcement Administration from Columbia College.

During his career at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Grossnickle has implemented many aspects of current practices and programs that are currently being utilized.

Grossnickle, a registered Republican, believes that law enforcement is an extension of the people.

“Even though the law is outlined in state statute, the citizen is an essential part of maintaining a safe and secure community. Community meetings with residents in order to determine issues that persist within the individual neighborhoods is a priority and must be implemented.

“It is impossible for law enforcement to focus on issues if those issues are unknown. With open communication and education, many issues can be resolved and even avoided.

“The safety of the children within the community is of upmost importance,” Grossnickle continued. “This is not only in the school system but in all aspects of the community. Parents need to be educated on the dangers that children face and how to be vigilant in mitigating these dangers.”

Grossnickle believes in giving back to the community. He is currently in his sixth year as President of the Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion Baseball program.

The program was at the brink of shutting down. With the ideas that Grossnickle implemented and with the help of others, the program is now running strong.

Additionally, Grossnickle is in his second year as an executive board member of the Wyoming Peace Officers Association and his 22nd year as a Wyoming High School Activities Association official.

Grossnickle has also volunteered his time throughout Sweetwater County by coaching baseball, football, and track as well as helping with other civic events and organizations.

“I believe in this great community of Sweetwater County,” Grossnickle said. “I am committed to helping to achieve a better and safer place for all of us to live.”