John “Jack” Allen Jordan (February 16, 1937 - December 11, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — John “Jack” Allen Jordan, 80, of Rock Springs passed away suddenly Monday, December 11, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born February 16, 1937, in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of John William Jordan and Ruth Runyon Jordan.

Jack attended schools in Flushing, Ohio and graduated from Flushing High School with the class of 1955.

He married his wife of 62 years Dolores Cologie on November 7, 1955.

Jack was a veteran, having served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He had worked as a mechanic for Pla Mor Lanes for over 30 years.

He was a member of the Rock Springs Eagles Aerie 151. He was also a member of the Hanover Ohio Methodist Church and the Church of Missionary Alliance in Flushing, Ohio.

Jack enjoyed bowling, golfing, spending time with friends and families, and traveling. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always thought of others before himself.

Survivors include his wife Dolores Jordan of Rock Spring; sons Scott Jordan (Kris) of Sonora, CA, Mark Jordan of Kemmerer, WY, Kurk Jordan (Rhonda) of Rock Springs; daughter Darla Woodard (Paul) of Laramie, WY; brother James Jordan (Carol) of Moundsville, WV, sisters; Janet Hug (Bob) of Lorain, OH, Darlene Thatcher of Flushing, OH; step sisters Mary Ellen Wagner (Grant) of Hollywood, FL, Louise Burgess (Butch) of Lorain, OH, grandchildren; AJ, Sean, Jennifer, Timmy, Misty, Wesley, Allen, Kyle, Matt, Megan, Michael and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in by parents John& Jordan, step-mother Mabel, sister Nancy, daughter Pam and grandson Greg Dunfee.

Military honors will be presented at 6 pm Friday, December 15, 2017, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will follow 6-8 pm.

