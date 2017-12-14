John Leon Nosich Jr (December 14, 1936 – December 11, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — John Leon Nosich Jr., 80, passed away Monday, December 11, 2017, at Sage View Care Center surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and Superior.

Mr. Nosich was born on December 14, 1936, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of John Nosich Sr. and Mary Knezovich.

He attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and was a 1955 graduate of the Superior High School; he also attended a trade school in Idaho, where he earned an electrician certificate.

Mr. Nosich married Joan Angelovich on December 31, 1959, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Army and was later honorably discharged.

Mr. Nosich was a self-employed electrician at JN Electric for 14 years, until ill health forced his retirement in 1995.

He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping, and the great outdoors.

Survivors include his wife Joan Nosich of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Keith Nosich and wife Tara of Houston, Texas, Kenneth Nosich and wife Jackie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister, Francis Zampedri and husband Ray of Superior, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Kevin Nosich and wife Stevie, Brian Nosich and Morgan Gebhardt, Rebecca Nosich, Michael and Charlie Warren, three great-grandchildren, Brystle, Cort, Serg as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Nosich was preceded in death by his parents, and one son; Kevin Nosich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Monday, December 18, 2017, at the church.

Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour before the vigil services and at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the Mass.

