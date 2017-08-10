John Rocklin "Rocky" Romero (May 30, 1952 - August 6, 2017).

SHERIDAN — John Rocklin “Rocky” Romero, 65, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on August 6, 2017, near Alcova, Wyoming.

He was born on May 30, 1952, in Los Angeles, California, the son of John Charles Romero and Arlene Ella Lepp.

Mr. Romero attended schools in Lakeside, California and graduated in 1970 from El Capitan High School.

He married Christine Elaine Jaramillo in Rock Springs, on February 25, 1978, and she preceded him in death on September 10, 2011, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was employed as a Brick Mason in Rock Springs and was currently working for I.M.S. Masonry.

His interests were his children, grandchildren and his dog Danny. He also enjoyed playing pool and horseshoes and loved music and sports.

Survivors include three daughters Jocelyn Keierleber and husband Kris, Kellie Soltis and husband B.J. and Danielle Romero and fiancé Jon Presho all of Rock Springs, WY; six sisters Peggy Connell of Poplar Bluff, MO, Carol Romero Cruse of El Cajon, California, Shirley Garcia of Albuquerque, N.M., Terria Bridgeford and Barbara Lair both of El Cajon, California and Gina Romero of Wendell, North Carolina; seven grandchildren Taylor Romero, Hunter Keierleber, Landon Romero, Mason Isaacson, Taylor Soltis, Evan Soltis and Ayden Presho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one nephew Jimmy Lair.

Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be announced at a later date.