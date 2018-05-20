Johnnie “Tony” Kettle (August 13, 1929 – November 26, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Johnnie “Tony” Kettle, 88, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Kettle was born on August 13, 1929 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of John E. Kettle and Ester Mullens.

He served in the United States Navy in 1949.

Mr. Kettle worked as a miner at General Chemical for 16 years and later retired in 1989.

He was a member of the Eagles Hall #151, and of the VFW, as well as a member of the Congregational Church.

Mr. Kettle enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ester Kettle, one brother, Ken Kettle, six sisters; Margaret Ogrin, Laura Pritchard, Ester Wells, Sally Addy, Ruby Adams, and Luella Kettle.

Following cremation, military graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

