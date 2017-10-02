Join 1st Bank in Their Baby Food and Formula Drive

Many Children in Sweetwater County need YOUR help!

1st Bank is proud to sponsor a Baby Food and Formula Drive to benefit the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

Please drop your donations of baby food and formula at either of these locations until November 30th. 1st Bank will match all food and formula donations.

1st Bank

601 N. Front Street in Rock Springs

Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm

Food Banks

90 Center Street in Rock Springs

Mon, Fri: 10 am – 12 pm

550 Uinta Dr #F, in Green River

Mon, Tue, Fri: 10 am – 12 pm; Wed 2 pm – 4 pm

For more information about the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, visit www.foodbankswcty.org.

Find 1st Bank online at 1stbank-online.com.



